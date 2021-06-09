Bihar announces compensation of 4 lakh to kin of those who died due to Covid

Bihar announces compensation of ₹4 lakh to kin of those who died due to Covid1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
The state has seen as many as 5,458 fatalities due to COVID-19 till June 8.
Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakhs to the next of kin of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, government officials said.
At present, Bihar has a total of 7,897 active CCOVID cases, with 98.13 per cent recovery rate.
In view of decline in COVID-19 cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state from June 9.
After a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote: "The lockdown has served the purpose of putting a check on coronavirus cases. Hence it would now be done away with, though a few restrictions will remain."
He, however, clarified that night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 5 am.
