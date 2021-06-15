OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bihar announces further relaxations in covid-related restrictions.Details here

Lockdown restriction in Bihar will be further eased for next one week till 22 June, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a tweet. He made the announcement on his social media handles on Tuesday after a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state.

Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi, "For the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, now the government and non-government offices will remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am,"which when roughly translated in Hindi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout