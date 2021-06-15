Lockdown restriction in Bihar will be further eased for next one week till 22 June, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a tweet. He made the announcement on his social media handles on Tuesday after a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state.

Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi, "For the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, now the government and non-government offices will remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am,"which when roughly translated in Hindi.





