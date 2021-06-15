Bihar announces further relaxations in covid-related restrictions.Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lockdown restriction in Bihar will be further eased for next one week till 22 June, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a tweet. He made the announcement on his social media handles on Tuesday after a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state.

Lockdown restriction in Bihar will be further eased for next one week till 22 June, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a tweet. He made the announcement on his social media handles on Tuesday after a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}