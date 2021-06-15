Bihar announces further relaxations in covid-related restrictions.Details here

Lockdown restriction in Bihar will be further eased for next one week till 22 June, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a tweet. He made the announcement on his social media handles on Tuesday after a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state.
Lockdown restriction in Bihar will be further eased for next one week till 22 June, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a tweet. He made the announcement on his social media handles on Tuesday after a meeting of the crisis management group which reviewed the pandemic situation in the state.
Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi, "For the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, now the government and non-government offices will remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am,"which when roughly translated in Hindi.
Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi, "For the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, now the government and non-government offices will remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am,"which when roughly translated in Hindi.
Subscribe to Continue Reading