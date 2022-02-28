PATNA : Bihar Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Krishna Kumar on Monday announced some ‘relaxations’ for punishing tipplers when caught in the dry state of Bihar, in order to tighten the noose on the network of smugglers and peddlers.

Tipplers in the state can avoid jail term if they spill the beans on their suppliers, the top official said. "Now, if a person is caught drunk he will be asked about the place and persons who made alcohol available to him. A raid would be conducted on the basis of the tip-off and if the information is found correct, the informant will not be jailed", he said.

Bihar witnessed increasing number of hooch deaths after alcohol, reportedly spurious alcohol did the rounds in the the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -led government completely banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar in April 2016. The move was made a year after Kumar made a promise to the effect to women of the state who complained about growing drunkenness.

Implementation of the prohibition law, which contains a number of draconian provisions, has been patchy and the state has lost more than 50 lives in hooch tragedies reported since November last.

Ham-handed attempts by the police at enforcement, which include arrests of visitors from outside the state and raids on wedding parties, have led to much resentment.

The Chief Minister has been trying to make prohibition effective through didactic public meetings and equipping police personnel, involved in the crackdown on violators, with high-end resources like helicopters, drones, satellite phones, motorboats, and sniffer dogs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.