Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2022 passed in Assembly
16 Dec 2022
Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2022 was passed in the state Assembly on Friday, 16 December
Patna, Nov 16 (PTI) The Bihar Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2022 was passed in the state assembly on Friday, clearing the decks for the withdrawal of ₹19,048.98 crore from the treasury by the state government for the 2022-23 fiscal.