’ ₹4 crore grant for producing...’: Bihar approves its first film promotion policy — Here’s what it offers

The Bihar government approved its first film promotion policy on Friday. The policy is aimed at providing full institutional backing, including financial support, to movie makers. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The proposal came from the state government's Art, Culture, and Youth department.

Under the new film promotion policy, the entertainment industry of audio-visual medium, including films, are expected get a major boost in the state.

"Bihar has come up with the most updated film policy in the country...film promotion policy will give a new dimension to the talent and identity of Bihar," state's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said.

Aim and expected benefits under Bihar's film promotion policy The aim of this policy is to promote the film industry in Bihar and to promote filmmaking in different languages ​​of the state. "Film promotion policy is a reflection of the inspiration of our Prime Minister and the thinking of the Chief Minister," said Vijay Kumar Sinha.

He told news agency PTI, “Our priority is to develop the state into a centre of filmmaking. We wish to encourage film shooting in the state, and in this regard, we have made the process of seeking permissions easier.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the policy made by the Bihar government is very favourable for industrialists. "Under the policy, the Bihar government will buy their products. "It is a big attraction that the government buys the goods of any industry that will be set up here...," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Special Grants under Bihar's film promotion policy The Deputy Chief Minister said Bihar is "also going to provide more grants than other states in the country" under the new policy. "We will provide grants up to ₹4 crore to filmmakers, while the maximum grant amount in any other state of the country is ₹2.5 crore," he said.

He added, “...will provide grant up to 50 percent of the cost for films made in the regional languages ​​of the state. In this policy, we have included grants for TV serials and OTT platforms.”

"We have also decided to give grants of up to ₹1 crore and ₹3 crore, respectively, for films made for the state. We will also give special grants for films made on stories and screenplays from the state and for giving work to artists from the state in films," the Deputy CM said.