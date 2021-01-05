OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bihar approves 4K cr bypass road projects, CM says land acquisition minimum
Bihar approves ₹4K cr bypass road projects
Bihar approves 4K cr bypass road projects

Bihar approves 4K cr bypass road projects, CM says land acquisition minimum

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 05:55 AM IST PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday approved construction of 120 bypass roads with a total length of 708 kilometres in urban areas of the state to provide smooth traffic movement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday approved construction of 120 bypass roads with a total length of 708 kilometres in urban areas of the state to provide smooth traffic movement.

An official release said that 4,154 crore will be spent on the construction of the roads. The chief minister asked officials to keep in mind that land acquisition should be minimal during the selection of stretches for construction of bypass roads.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella.

‘Covaxin effective against UK strain’

3 min read . 05:50 AM IST
Bharat Biotech planning to set up 4 Covaxin manufacturing units

Bharat Biotech planning to set up 4 Covaxin manufacturing units

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST
Trucks stranded on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to snowfall

2 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Gurukul Art academy students and teachers paint a portrait of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for his speedy recovery at Lalbaug in Mumbai.

Sourav Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

1 min read . 05:45 AM IST

Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

After approving the projects at a review meeting of the 'Sulabh Samparkta' (easy connectivity) scheme, the chief minister said that the bypasses should be built within the next two financial years.

Kumar directed officials to ensure that the width of bypass roads should not be less than seven metres and they should be wide enough to accommodate future requirements.

He said that elevated roads should be constructed wherever necessary.

The chief minister also instructed officials to expedite construction of flyovers and road over-bridges over railway tracks in urban areas of Bihar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout