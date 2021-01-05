Bihar approves 4K cr bypass road projects, CM says land acquisition minimum

Bihar approves ₹4K cr bypass road projects, CM says land acquisition minimum1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 05:55 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday approved construction of 120 bypass roads with a total length of 708 kilometres in urban areas of the state to provide smooth traffic movement
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday approved construction of 120 bypass roads with a total length of 708 kilometres in urban areas of the state to provide smooth traffic movement.
An official release said that ₹4,154 crore will be spent on the construction of the roads. The chief minister asked officials to keep in mind that land acquisition should be minimal during the selection of stretches for construction of bypass roads.
‘Covaxin effective against UK strain’3 min read . 05:50 AM IST
Bharat Biotech planning to set up 4 Covaxin manufacturing units1 min read . 05:46 AM IST
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to snowfall2 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Sourav Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday1 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020
After approving the projects at a review meeting of the 'Sulabh Samparkta' (easy connectivity) scheme, the chief minister said that the bypasses should be built within the next two financial years.
Kumar directed officials to ensure that the width of bypass roads should not be less than seven metres and they should be wide enough to accommodate future requirements.
He said that elevated roads should be constructed wherever necessary.
The chief minister also instructed officials to expedite construction of flyovers and road over-bridges over railway tracks in urban areas of Bihar.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.