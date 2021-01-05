Bihar approves 4K cr bypass road projects, CM says land acquisition minimum

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday approved construction of 120 bypass roads with a total length of 708 kilometres in urban areas of the state to provide smooth traffic movement.

An official release said that ₹4,154 crore will be spent on the construction of the roads. The chief minister asked officials to keep in mind that land acquisition should be minimal during the selection of stretches for construction of bypass roads.

Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

After approving the projects at a review meeting of the 'Sulabh Samparkta' (easy connectivity) scheme, the chief minister said that the bypasses should be built within the next two financial years.

Kumar directed officials to ensure that the width of bypass roads should not be less than seven metres and they should be wide enough to accommodate future requirements.

He said that elevated roads should be constructed wherever necessary.

The chief minister also instructed officials to expedite construction of flyovers and road over-bridges over railway tracks in urban areas of Bihar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via