Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bihar approves 4K cr bypass road projects, CM says land acquisition minimum
Bihar approves 4K cr bypass road projects

Bihar approves 4K cr bypass road projects, CM says land acquisition minimum

1 min read . 05:55 AM IST PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday approved construction of 120 bypass roads with a total length of 708 kilometres in urban areas of the state to provide smooth traffic movement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday approved construction of 120 bypass roads with a total length of 708 kilometres in urban areas of the state to provide smooth traffic movement.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday approved construction of 120 bypass roads with a total length of 708 kilometres in urban areas of the state to provide smooth traffic movement.

An official release said that 4,154 crore will be spent on the construction of the roads. The chief minister asked officials to keep in mind that land acquisition should be minimal during the selection of stretches for construction of bypass roads.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

‘Covaxin effective against UK strain’

3 min read . 05:50 AM IST

Bharat Biotech planning to set up 4 Covaxin manufacturing units

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to snowfall

2 min read . 05:45 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

1 min read . 05:45 AM IST

An official release said that 4,154 crore will be spent on the construction of the roads. The chief minister asked officials to keep in mind that land acquisition should be minimal during the selection of stretches for construction of bypass roads.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

‘Covaxin effective against UK strain’

3 min read . 05:50 AM IST

Bharat Biotech planning to set up 4 Covaxin manufacturing units

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to snowfall

2 min read . 05:45 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

1 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

After approving the projects at a review meeting of the 'Sulabh Samparkta' (easy connectivity) scheme, the chief minister said that the bypasses should be built within the next two financial years.

Kumar directed officials to ensure that the width of bypass roads should not be less than seven metres and they should be wide enough to accommodate future requirements.

He said that elevated roads should be constructed wherever necessary.

The chief minister also instructed officials to expedite construction of flyovers and road over-bridges over railway tracks in urban areas of Bihar.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.