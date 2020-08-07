Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bihar: ASHA workers protest demanding payment of dues, salary hike
Asha workers stage a protest as they demand a fixed salary of rupees 12 thousand and other various demands, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bihar: ASHA workers protest demanding payment of dues, salary hike

1 min read . 02:52 PM IST ANI

Accredited Social Health Activist workers on Friday held a protest at Sahebganj in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district demanding payment of their dues and a raise in salaries

MUZAFFARPUR : Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Friday held a protest at Sahebganj in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district demanding payment of their dues and a raise in salaries.

During the protest, the ASHA workers alleged that they have not been paid for the past few months, and demanded payment for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had promised us that all facilities will be provided but till date, nothing has been received. We will sit till our demands are met," said Anita Devi, ASHA worker-cum-president of Asha Sangh while speaking to ANI.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

