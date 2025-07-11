Bihar Assembly Elections: 3 out of every 4 electors have submitted enumeration forms, says ECI

Amid two weeks remaining for the date of collection of enumeration forms in the ongoing special intensive revision in Bihar, the Election Commission of India on Friday said that over 74 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors have submitted their forms.

The booth-level officers are going house-to-house to assist the electors as part of the second phase of the revision exercise and are collecting their filled enumeration forms.

“In the second phase of SIR, BLOs are going house-to-house to assist the electors and collect their filled Enumeration Forms. Field level functionaries including 38 DEOs, EROs covering all 243 Assembly Constituencies and 963 AEROs are regularly supervising the progress of SIR,” ECI said in an official statement.

According to the Election Commission of India, enumeration forms are being digitised and uploaded. Booth-level officers have digitised and uploaded 3.73 crore such forms out of the total number of enumeration forms collected by them so far.

The ECI added that a new module has been implemented in ECINet, its digital platform, for the verification of the uploaded forms by the electoral and assistant electoral registration officers.

“As of 6.00 PM today, 5,87,49,463 Enumeration Forms, which is 74.39% of the total forms, have been collected in the last 17 days, since the issue of SIR instructions on June 24, 2025,” the ECI said, adding the enumeration forms can be submitted before 25 July.

“77,895 BLOs along with the 20,603 newly appointed BLOs and other election officials are working tirelessly to complete the exercise in time. Over 4 lakh volunteers are also supporting the elderly, PwD, sick and vulnerable populations along with the 1.56-lakh proactive force of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) who have been appointed by all recognised political parties, has resulted in the collection of 74.39% Enumeration Forms,” the Election Commission of India concluded.