Bihar Bandh, Chakka Jam on Sept 4: Timings, what's open, what's closed, why women will lead the protest

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a statewide bandh in Bihar on September 4. The BJP Mahila Morcha will lead the protest.

Bihar Bandh timings BJP's Bihar state president Dilip Jaiswal said the bandh will be observed for five hours — from 7 am to 12 noon.

What's open/closed during Bihar bandh To avoid inconvenience to the public, emergency services like ambulance, hospital and other essential facilities wil not be affected during the bandh.

“Essential services, including emergency facilities and rail operations, will remain unaffected during the shutdown,” news agency ANI reported.

Why NDA called Bihar bandh? Why will women lead the protest? The shutdown has been called to protest against the Opposition over abusive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a joint event in Bihar.

The statewide bandh is in protest against objectionable comments made by a Congress workers against PM Modi and his mother last week in Darbhanga during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

A video of the incident had gone viral

Following the announcement, Janata Dal (United) leader Umesh Kushwaha said, "During the opposition's rally in Darbhanga, abusive words were used against Prime Minister Modi and his mother. This is wrong, both morally and politically."

"Using such language is highly inappropriate, and so far, the Mahagathbandhan leaders have not apologised. This shows how arrogant they are," he said.

Umesh Kushwah said the Opposition "insulted our mothers and sisters, and now we will retaliate. Therefore, the NDA has called for a Bihar bandh, and the women's wing will hold protests across Bihar."

How did PM Modi react to the row Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an indirect jibe, likely at INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday, calling them "namdaars", people born with a silver spoon who, he said, cannot understand the struggles of poor mothers or the suffering and pain of their children, as for them, "power" is "inheritance".

Referring to alleged derogatory remarks made during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar last week, PM Modi said, “The struggles [Tapasya] of a poor mother, the suffering of her son — these young princes born into royal families cannot understand.”

“These 'naamdaar' people were born with a silver spoon in their mouths. The power of the country and Bihar seems like an inheritance of their family to them,” PM Modi said.