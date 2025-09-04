Bihar bandh today: NDA to hold 5-hour protest over ‘abuses’ against PM Modi — what's open, what's closed

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) called a five-hour Bihar bandh on Thursday, September 4, over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a joint rally of the Opposition in Darbhanga, Bihar.

The bandh will begin at 7 am on Thursday and end at 12 pm.

The BJP said that on September 4, the protest will be led by the women's wings of all NDA constituents across Bihar.

What's closed in Bihar today? RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "The bandh will only force the closure of schools for the day." According to India TV News, the following will remain closed across Bihar on Thursday, September 4:

Educational institutions — schools, colleges and coaching centres Intercity bus services to stay shut Government institutions and private businesses will not remain operational Traffic on roads will also be affected due to the Chakka Jam blockades Those planning to visit banks should check with their regional branches in advance to avoid any inconvenience, NDTV Profit reported.

What's open in Bihar today? As per reports, emergency services will be exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Emergency services like ambulances, hospitals, ail operations and other essential facilities will not be affected during the bandh to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Emergency services like hospitals, clinics, medical shops, and ambulances will remain operational Essential goods like groceries and others will also remain available Petrol pumps will remain open Train services will also remain operational

Why Bihar bandh has been called? The NDA called Bihar bandh in protest against objectionable comments made by Congress workers against PM Modi and his mother last week in Darbhanga during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

A purported viral video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on August 27.

The accused, a 25-year-old resident, has been arrested. The Congress-led INDIA bloc maintained that he was not a member of any of the constituent parties.

The leaders of the NDA has been demanding an apology from the RJD and the Congress over the incident.

Announcing Bihar Bandh on Spetember 4, Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, said in a post on X: “Won't tolerate the insult to mother Bihar.…”