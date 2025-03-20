A nephew of Union minister Nityanand Rai died and another was injured during an firing incident in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Thursday. Several reports on Thursday claimed that two nephews engaged in a firing incident over a dispute.

The deceased was identified as Vishwajit, while Jaijit was injured. Both are nephews of Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Their mother Hina Devi also sustained injury in her hand.

Hina Devi and Jaijit were treated at BJP MLC Dr NK Yadav's hospital, while Vishwajit's body was sent for postmortem.

Aaj Tak reported both nephews lived together in the same house in Jagatpur village of Naugachhia in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Vishwajit was the elder brother.

Dispute over tap water The report claimed that there was a dispute between the two over tap water, after which both of them got into a fight. Jaijit fired at Vishwajit. Then Vishwajit fired back. The elder brother died on the way to the hospital, while Jaijit was injured.

Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Jagatpur village, told Aaj Tak, “We were outside...There was some dispute between brothers regarding the tap water after which there was firing.”

Bhagalpur Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumari is investigating the case.

SP Prerna Kumari said, “We received the information in the morning. In Jagatpur village of Parbatta police station area, two brothers shot each other in a mutual dispute.”

“On receiving the information of the incident, the station in-charge immediately reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital. On receiving the information, the SDPO also reached the spot. One injured person has died, the other two are undergoing treatment,” she was quoted as saying.

The Superintendent of Police added, “When the fight was going on, their mother intervened and she too was shot in the hand. The post-mortem of the deceased is being done…Prima facie it appears that there was a dispute between the two over the tap, which escalated and both shot each other. ”