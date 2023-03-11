The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday made a major organizational change in Bihar, focusing on upcoming Lok Sabha polls and 2025 State Assembly elections. The party has changed presidents of 27 districts, out of total 45 organization districts in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, a BJP source said, “Out of 27 changes that have been made, the party's biggest focus has been on accommodating Economically Backward Classes (EBCs). Twelve EBC presidents have been appointed in place of eight earlier. Last time, the party had implemented the appointment of two leaders from the Kushwaha faction which now stands at five."

Notably, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the biggest Other Backward Class (OBC) leader in Bihar, while the BJP has no state leaders to challenge his persona at this time. Hence, the party is banking on PM Modi as the voice of OBCs and EBCs.

A BJP national office-bearer said that strong leaders like Chirag Paswan, Jiten Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha are very keen to join the BJP's fold, therefore the vote bank of the BJP will be strengthened.

The party has set a target to win 40 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. BJP top brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made multiple visits to the state since the fall of the BJP-Janata Dal-United government.

Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde will be on a two-day visit to Bihar starting Saturday. He will hold meetings with the party leadership and core team in the Bhagalpur district.

"Unlike many leaders, Tawde's approach has been to focus on the ground situation. Instead of calling regional leaders to the state capital of Patna, Tawde has traveled to these regional centers himself," the source told ANI.

In 2020, the BJP and JDU fought the state assembly election in an alliance and went on to form the government with Nitish Kumar being the Chief Minister, despite BJP being the single largest party.

In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress to form a government where Nitish continued to remain the CM.

(With ANI inputs)