Bihar: BJP makes organizational changes with focus on Lok Sabha, assembly polls2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:55 AM IST
BJP has set a target to win 40 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. BJP top brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made multiple visits to the state since the fall of the BJP-Janata Dal-United government.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday made a major organizational change in Bihar, focusing on upcoming Lok Sabha polls and 2025 State Assembly elections. The party has changed presidents of 27 districts, out of total 45 organization districts in Bihar.
