Bihar BJP MLA sentenced to four years in jail for celebratory fire death in Delhi 'we don't need Singham or Pushpa'

A court in Delhi on Saturday awarded four years' simple imprisonment to Raju Kumar Singh, a BJP MLA from Bihar, on charges of murder following the death of a woman in a celebratory firing incident in 2018. Singh, the MLA from Bihar's Sahebganj, has also been ordered to pay a ₹25 lakh fine, to be paid as compensation to the victim's family.

'We don't need Singham or Pushpa' "We need neither a Singham nor a Pushpa in a state governed by the rule of law. The brazen act of firing by Raju Kumar Singh was, however, an inspiration to both such aspirations," Special Judge Vishal Gogne said on Saturday.

Singh was convicted last month under Section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder with knowledge) of the IPC and under provisions of the Arms Act relating to contravention of licence conditions for the death of a woman, Archana Gupta, at a New Year's party at a farmhouse in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on the night of December 31, 2018.

The 45-year-old victim was also a guest of the family of the convict himself, who was accompanied to the party by her husband and daughter.

‘Legitimises gun culture’ The court noted that Singh's first act of celebratory firing occurred just before the hour of the new year being struck, while he did the second round of firing after the guests had exchanged New Year wishes on the stroke of midnight.

"The act of continuous firing by the convict reflected a callous disregard for human life and acts as an aggravating circumstance," the judge said.

"While the firearm of the convict was a licensed weapon, his act of firing serves to legitimise a gun culture which is predicated on muscular assertion of power, and largely male dominance," the judge added.

‘Gang leaders have stepped into politics’ In the 34-page verdict, the court also criticised the growing gun culture and observed that Singh was apparently drunk on the arrogance of power and seemingly wanted to project his status by firing. It said such actions encourage an ecosystem of illicit firearms and have led to the entry of 'Bahubalis' in politics.

"In fact, many an aspiring gang leader or strong man has stepped into politics in our nation on the strength of the gun, earning thereby the notorious sobriquet of Bahubali," the judge said.

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Singh faced a maximum imprisonment of ten years or a fine, or both.

The court said, "Past public service does not by itself entitle a convict to a token sentence, as for instance - one or two years. Public office, especially an elected office, is an office of honour and public trust, and such honour and trust are vitiated and violated when such public representative commits a grave criminal offence."

No preferential treatment The court said the only beginning point for consideration of aggravation or mitigation can be the mid point of the range of punishment.

The court underlined that differential and preferential treatment in the matter of sentence cannot be accorded to the convict only because he is an MLA.

"The court is of the satisfaction that a sentence of four years upon the convict would be an apposite and suitably stringent punishment for the commission of the offence under section 304 (Part II)," Judge Gogne said.

The court also rejected Singh's plea for release on probation.

It said that being in a representative public office and carrying the responsibility of upholding not only the statutory order but also the constitutional scheme, the proved act of wanton firing by Singh in a party, thereby causing the demise of a guest, is criminal behaviour completely in dissonance with his position as a public servant.

It said, "The court may next notice that the convict fired upon multiple occasions and was in fact apprehended only on the run while in possession of the pistol in question. Subsequently, a large number of bullets from various firearms were found at his residence, and these circumstances too favour the denial of probation to the convict."