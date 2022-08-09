Bihar BJP vs JDU feud: All we know so far3 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 12:42 PM IST
Bihar political crisis: Parallel meetings of JD(U) and RJD are on here Tuesday amid speculations of a major political move by Nitish Kumar.
In Bihar, the political rift between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United)--JD(U) intensified after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh rendered his resignation from the party. Singh, who once was considered a close aide of Nitish Kumar, has been served a notice seeking an explanation on allegations of corruption.