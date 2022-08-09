In Bihar, the political rift between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United)--JD(U) intensified after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh rendered his resignation from the party. Singh, who once was considered a close aide of Nitish Kumar, has been served a notice seeking an explanation on allegations of corruption.

The JD(U) had demanded Singh explain "irregularities" in properties linked to his daughters. The party workers have alleged that “huge property" has been amassed between 2013 and 2022 in the name of Singh and his family members.

Some media reports stated that Nitish Kumar was upset with RCP Singh for his growing nearness to coalition partner BJP. Singh had accepted a union cabinet without the party chief's consent.

Take a look at Bihar political crisis,

1) The partnership of the BJP and JD-U alliance currently remains uncertain, with many reports claiming that today might mark the end of the relationship between the two parties, leading to Nitish Kumar forming an alternate government in Bihar. JD-U leader and Nitish's close, Vijay Choudhary, said that the party will be taking a major decision today after “all party leaders review the situation".

2) If Nitish Kumar decides to part ways with the BJP, Counterparts Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, CPI, and CPI-ML all have announced unconditional support to JD-U.

3) The largest state party with 79 seats Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) also called a meeting of their MLAs on Tuesday. RJD President Jagdanand Singh said, "There is no proposal from our side to Nitish Kumar. It is all speculation". Tejashwi Yadav has not given any comments on the ongoing developments so far.

4) Parallel meetings of JD(U) and RJD are on here Tuesday amid speculations of a major political move by Nitish Kumar. The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is being held at the chief minister’s official residence, party sources told news agency PTI. The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi’s Circular Road bungalow. After the meeting, Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan, as reported by ANI.

5) Congress's Bihar in-charge Bhaktacharan Das has said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi herself is keeping an eye on Bihar, she is being informed every moment. We are all united. Party's Legislature leader Ajit Sharma said that under the leadership of Tejashwi, we will take a decision together. The Grand Alliance is completely united.

6) The reports also said that Tejashwi is keeping his eye on the position of Deputy Chief Minister along with the Home Ministry, which has been always with Nitish Kumar since he became Bihar Chief Minister.

7) Before the RJD meeting, Mahboob Alam, MLA of the CPI (ML) told the media persons that for a long time, the people of Bihar had been wanting the BJP government in Bihar to go and a people's government to be formed in the state.

8) The Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani had earlier said that the BJP is indulging in politics of finishing its own alliance partners in many states. "It tried to break the JD(U) but Kumar took action. Earlier too, it did politics through Chirag Paswan. It's better to take timely action," Sahani said.

9) Currently, BJP holds 77, JD-U-45, RJD-79, HAM(S)-4, Congress-19, CPI-ML- 12, CPI-4, and AIMIM and Independent, one each seat in the Bihar Assembly. If RJD unites with JDU it would alone give a majority of 124 seats resulting in a new alliance, forming government in the state.

10) According to media reports, another reason behind the growing tensions between BJP and JD(U) can be Centre's ignorance towards the demand for special category status for Bihar .

(With inputs from agencies)