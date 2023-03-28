Bihar board result for Class 10th exams is expected to be released today. The board may announce the result date and time in the first half today. Some media reports stated that the board can declare the result at around 2 pm today, March 28, 2023. A total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centers across the state this year. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials like roll number and admit card handy to check the result on the Bihar board official website at the earliest.
Students can check Livemint for all the latest updates on Bihar Board Class 10th results. Stay tuned!
28 Mar 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Answer sheets evaluated for BSEB class 10th result
As many as 172 evaluation centres were set up to check Class 12 and Class 10 answer sheets in Bihar.
28 Mar 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Bihar Class 10th board result date and time
Details related to the Class 10 result date and time will be shared here once the Bihar board announces.
28 Mar 2023, 07:29 AM IST
BSEB Class 10 Result 2023: Required login credentials
Login credentials required to view Bihar board 10th result are roll number and roll code. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy.
28 Mar 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Who will announce Bihar Board Class 10th exam result?
Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar is likely to announce the Class10th board exam results.
28 Mar 2023, 07:20 AM IST
How to check Bihar board 10th result 2023?
1) Visit the official website---results.biharboardonline.com.
2) Click on the Matric result tab.
3) Enter your login credentials.
4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.
5) Download for future reference.
28 Mar 2023, 07:17 AM IST
BSEB Class 10th result: Digital mark sheets today
Students can only see and download digital mark sheets today. Hard copies can be collected from schools later on.
28 Mar 2023, 07:15 AM IST
Bihar Board Class 10th result: Websites to track
1) results.biharboardonline.com
2) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
28 Mar 2023, 07:13 AM IST
When did Bihar Class 10th board exams take place?
BSEB conducted the class 10th exams from February 14 to February 22, 2023. The result can be declared today.
28 Mar 2023, 07:11 AM IST
BSEB Class 10th result date and time
Bihar board can announce the result declaration date and time in the first half today, March 28.
28 Mar 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Bihar board Class 10th result expected today
Students who appeared for Bihar board Class 10th exams can be relieved soon as the result can be announced today.