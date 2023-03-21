Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 announced, over 5 lakh students get first division

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 soon. The wait of about 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams may end soon. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1,464 exam centres. Catch all the live updates on Bihar board exam results here:

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Stream-wise toppers Arts: Mohaddesa (95%) Commerce: Somya Sharma (95%) Science: Ayushi Nandan (94.8%)

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Direct link to official website The Bihar board website is back and people can check their result directly on the website at- http://interbseb.com/

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Girls top all streams; pass percentage is 83.70% Girls have dominated Bihar board results across all streams and the overall passing percentage is 83.70%.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: How check your result on SMS As the website of the BSEB is not working, the candidates can also check their board result offline through SMS 1. In the SMS app- type BIHAR 12 with your Roll Number 2. Send the message to 56263 3. Your result will soon come on your mobile through SMS

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Toppers to get 1 lakh each and a laptop Bihar State Education Board Chairman Aanand Kishore has announced that the toppers of the state board will get ₹1 lakh each, a laptop and e-book reader. For second rankers, the board will give ₹75,000 and a laptop Third rank holders will get ₹15,000 and e-book reader

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Girls dominate boys in board results Girls have dominated board results in all streams: 4 girls out of 8 toppers in Science stream 5 girls out of 8 toppers in Arts stream 11 girls out of 13 toppers in Commerce stream

BSEB 10th Result 2023 The Bihar Education Board has informed that the board result for class 10th will be declared by 30 March

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Not satisfied with your marks? Apply for scrutiny Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny from March 23 onwards. Applications for compartment exam will start from 23rd March and the result will be declared in the month of May.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Science toppers Rank 1- Aayushi Nandan from Khagariya has topped the Science stream with 94.8% marks Rank 2- Himanshu Kumar and Shubham Chaurasia has secured second rank with 94.4% marks Rank 3- Aditi Kumari from Saran is on number 3 with 94.2% marks

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Science toppers Rank 1- Mohaddesa from Purnia has topped the Arts stream with 95% marks Rank 2- Kumari Pragya from Purnia has secured second rank with 94% marks Rank 3- Saurabh Kumar from Nalanda is on number 3 with 93.8% marks

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Arts toppers Rank 1- Mohaddesa from Purnia has topped the Arts stream with 95% marks Rank 2- Kumari Pragya from Purnia has secured second rank with 94% marks Rank 3- Saurab Kumar from Nalanda is on number 3 with 93.8% marks

Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: Commerce toppers Rank 1- Two students from Aurangabad jointly topped, Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak finished first by scoring 95%. Rank 2 - Three students finished in second place, Bhumi Kumari, Tunaja Singh and Komal Kumari all three students finished second with 94.8% marks Rank 3- Third place have two students, Payal Kumari and Shristi Akshya with 94.4% marks

Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: Science result Appeared: 5,86,532 Pass: 4,92,300 Pass percentage: 83.93 per cent

Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: Commerce result Appear: 49,155 Pass: 46,180 Pass percentage: 93.95%

Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: Arts result Appeared: 6,68,526 Pass: 5,53,150 Pass percentage: 82.74 per cent

Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: Over 5 lakh get first division This year, a total of 5,13,222 students have secured first division in Bihar board 12th result 2023 Arts: 1,80,979 Science: 3,01,627 Commerce: 30,475 Vocational: 141

All toppers are girls Girls have topped in all the three streams. Science topper - Khagaria K R in Bihar Board 12th Science. Ayushi Nandan, a student of L College, has topped with 474 marks (94.8 per cent marks). Arts topper – Mohaddesa of Higher Secondary School, Purnia has topped the Arts stream by securing 475 marks (95 per cent). -Topper of commerce- while in commerce Aurangabad's S. Two students of Sinha College stood joint top. Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak jointly topped with 475 marks (95 per cent).

BSEB 12th Result 2023: How To Check? To check the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, students can follow the steps provided below: Go to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Look for the Intermediate result link on the home page. Click on the result link, and it will take you to a new page. Enter your roll number and roll code. Click on the "Submit" button after entering the details. Your Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details mentioned in the result.

Bihar board online website crashed After the results were declared, the Bihar board online website crashed

Bihar Board results: Check the list of toppers Science topper: Ayushi Nandan 474 marks, 94.8% Commerce topper: Somaya Sharma 475 marks, 95% Art topper: Mohaddesa 475 marks, 95%

Results declared. Here's how to check Bihar Board has released the result of Bihar Board Inter. Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the specified Bihar 12th Result link. Step 3: On the next window, log in with BSEB Roll Code and Roll Number. Step 4: Download Bihar Board Result Online. Step 5: Candidates can download the mark sheet after checking their result online.

How to check results? After the release of Bihar Board Class 12th result candidates need to use these steps to check and get the mark sheet online – Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the specified Bihar 12th Result link. Step 3: On the next window, log in with BSEB Roll Code and Roll Number. Step 4: Download Bihar Board Result Online. Step 5: Candidates can download the mark sheet after checking their result online.

Bihar 12th Result 2023: Official website not opening The official website of Bihar board 12th result 2023, results.biharboardonline.com, is not opening.

Bihar Board Result 2023: How to check result on results.biharboardonline.com 1) Visit the official website---results.biharboardonline.com. 2) Click on the Intermediate final examination 2023 result link. 3) Enter the login credentials. 4) Result will be displayed on the screen. 5) Get a hard copy for future reference.

BSEB Inter Result 2023: Details to be shared in press conference The board will announce names of toppers and key stats like the number of students registered, appeared, absent, passed, pass percentage, stream-wise result, division-wise result, etc in the result press conference. In addition, the dates for the re-evaluation of answer sheets and compartmental examination will also be announced today.

BSES Board Result 2023: Keep these details ready Students are advised to keep the board exam roll number, roll code, and registration number handy to check the result at the earliest after the announcement.

Bihar Education Minister to address press conference for inter result announcement Bihar Education Minister, in the BSEB press conference, will announce the results at 2 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result: Where to check result? 1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2) results.biharboardonline.com 3) onlinebseb.in 4) secondarybiharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar board 12th result: Compartmental examination details if exam did not go well Candidates who do not qualify in the Inter exam 2023 will be given another chance to clear it in the Compartmental examination. Details of the Compartmental exam will be announced along with the results.

BSEB Inter Result 2023: List of last year's toppers Arts: Sangam Raj 96.4 per cent. Science: Saurav Kumar 94.4 per cent. Commerce: Ankit Kumar Gupta 94.6 per cent.

BSEB Inter Result 2023: Where to check? Students can visit these websites to check the result, 1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2) onlinebseb.in 3) secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Inter result link to be out soon The Bihar board will soon activate the Intermediate final results link after the official declaration of results by the Education Minister today at 2pm.

BSEB Inter Result 2023: How students performed last year? Last year, the BSEB exam result was declared on March 16 and the overall pass percentage stood at 80.15%. A total of 10,62,557 students passed the exam, out of 13,25,749 candidates who appeared for it.

BSEB Inter Result 2023: Apply for scrutiny of answer sheet after result Once the result is declared, BSEB will allow students to apply for scrutiny of the answer sheets after making fee payment.

BSEB Inter Result 2023: List of toppers to be out soon BSEB will announce names of Science, Arts, and Commerce stream toppers in the press conference.

BSES Inter result 2023: Bihar minister will announce board results According to BSEB, Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar will announce Class 12th results.

BSES Inter Result: Step to check Step 1: Visit the official website---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Step 2: Click on the result link. Step 3: Enter your login credentials. Step 4: Download the result and get a hard copy for future reference.

What are passing marks for BSEB Inter exams? The passing marks for BSEB Bihar board 12th result for all three streams Science, Commerce, and Arts are the same, that is, 30% in theory and 40% in practical in each subject.

Details mentioned on Bihar Inter Result 2023 Candidates can see student name, father's name, college name, roll code, roll number, registration number, faculty/stream (Science/Commerce/Arts), subject-wise full and passing marks, subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks, subject-wise total marks, aggregate marks, and BSEB Class 12 result status/division on their score card.

Bihar Inter Result 2023: What does these abbreviations mean? 1) F - Fail 2) D - Distinction 3) U/R - Under Regulation 4) @ - Swapping 5) # - Greater Marks of Last Year

Bihar board Inter exam: Over 300 students expelled for cheating The board stated that a total of 362 candidates were expelled this year for cheating.

Bihar board inter final exam dates In Bihar, the intermediate exams were conducted at 1,464 centres from February 1 to February 14, while the copies were evaluated from March 1 to March 14.

Websites to check BSEB Inter result 2023 There are three websites on which students can check their results when it is out---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Inter Result 2023: Keep these credentials ready Students are advised to keep roll number and roll code handy to check the result.

