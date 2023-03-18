Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Inter result date and time updates, links to check

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Livemint
West Bengal board exams to begin for class 12.

  • BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: It is expected that the BSEB class 12 results will be released on 18 March. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1464 exam centres.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 this week. The wait of about 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams may end soon.

Catch all the live updates: 

18 Mar 2023, 10:47 AM IST BSEB Board exam: Last years toppers

 

Ankit Kumar Gupta topped the commerce stream with 94.6%, Saurav Kumar topped the science stream with 94.4%, and Sangam Raj topped the arts stream with 96.4% last year.

18 Mar 2023, 10:28 AM IST BSEB Inter result 2023: Toppers names

BSEB will announce names of stream-wise toppers in the result press conference. To ensure authenticity, the board conducts verification of toppers ahead of announcing results.

18 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM IST BSEB Board result: 13.18 lakh candidates waiting for results

13.18 lakh students who appeared in the intermediate exam are awaiting the results.

18 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM IST BSEB Inter result: Inter exam dates

 

The BSEB exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1464 exam centres.

18 Mar 2023, 09:46 AM IST BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023: How to check scores

Login to the Inter result link given on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by entering the asked details.

Result will be displayed on the next page.

Check it and download the page.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP