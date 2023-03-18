The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 this week. The wait of about 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams may end soon.
Catch all the live updates:
18 Mar 2023, 10:47 AM IST
BSEB Board exam: Last years toppers
Ankit Kumar Gupta topped the commerce stream with 94.6%, Saurav Kumar topped the science stream with 94.4%, and Sangam Raj topped the arts stream with 96.4% last year.
18 Mar 2023, 10:28 AM IST
BSEB Inter result 2023: Toppers names
BSEB will announce names of stream-wise toppers in the result press conference. To ensure authenticity, the board conducts verification of toppers ahead of announcing results.
18 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM IST
BSEB Board result: 13.18 lakh candidates waiting for results
13.18 lakh students who appeared in the intermediate exam are awaiting the results.
18 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM IST
BSEB Inter result: Inter exam dates
The BSEB exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1464 exam centres.
18 Mar 2023, 09:46 AM IST
BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023: How to check scores
Login to the Inter result link given on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by entering the asked details.
Result will be displayed on the next page.
Check it and download the page.