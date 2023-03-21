Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 announced today! biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. website crashes
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know Steps To Check
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know Steps To Check
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 soon. The wait of about 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams may end soon. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1,464 exam centres.
Catch all the live updates on Bihar board exam results here:
Girls have topped in all the three streams. Science topper - Khagaria K R in Bihar Board 12th Science. Ayushi Nandan, a student of L College, has topped with 474 marks (94.8 per cent marks).
Arts topper – Mohaddesa of Higher Secondary School, Purnia has topped the Arts stream by securing 475 marks (95 per cent).
-Topper of commerce- while in commerce Aurangabad's S. Two students of Sinha College stood joint top. Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak jointly topped with 475 marks (95 per cent).
To check the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, students can follow the steps provided below:
Go to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Look for the Intermediate result link on the home page.
Click on the result link, and it will take you to a new page.
Enter your roll number and roll code.
Click on the "Submit" button after entering the details.
Your Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Verify the details mentioned in the result.
After the results were declared, the Bihar board online website crashed
Science topper: Ayushi Nandan 474 marks, 94.8%
Commerce topper: Somaya Sharma 475 marks, 95%
Art topper: Mohaddesa 475 marks, 95%
Bihar Board has released the result of Bihar Board Inter.
Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the specified Bihar 12th Result link.
Step 3: On the next window, log in with BSEB Roll Code and Roll Number.
Step 4: Download Bihar Board Result Online.
Step 5: Candidates can download the mark sheet after checking their result online.
Bihar Boards said that results are likely to be announced around 2 pm
After the release of Bihar Board Class 12th result candidates need to use these steps to check and get the mark sheet online –
Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the specified Bihar 12th Result link.
Step 3: On the next window, log in with BSEB Roll Code and Roll Number.
Step 4: Download Bihar Board Result Online.
Step 5: Candidates can download the mark sheet after checking their result online.
The press conference to declare Bihar board result can begin anytime now.
The official website of Bihar board 12th result 2023, results.biharboardonline.com, is not opening.
The result will be out soon.
Names of streamwise toppers will be announced soon in the press conference.
The wait will end soon, the result for BSEB inter exams will be declared at 2 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
1) Visit the official website---results.biharboardonline.com.
2) Click on the Intermediate final examination 2023 result link.
3) Enter the login credentials.
4) Result will be displayed on the screen.
5) Get a hard copy for future reference.
The board will announce names of toppers and key stats like the number of students registered, appeared, absent, passed, pass percentage, stream-wise result, division-wise result, etc in the result press conference.
In addition, the dates for the re-evaluation of answer sheets and compartmental examination will also be announced today.
Students are advised to keep the board exam roll number, roll code, and registration number handy to check the result at the earliest after the announcement.
BSEB will declare the inter-exam result at 2 pm today. Only 30 minutes left. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Bihar Education Minister, in the BSEB press conference, will announce the results at 2 pm.
1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
2) results.biharboardonline.com
3) onlinebseb.in
4) secondarybiharboardonline.com
Candidates who do not qualify in the Inter exam 2023 will be given another chance to clear it in the Compartmental examination. Details of the Compartmental exam will be announced along with the results.
The result will be declared at 2 pm today, March 21, in the press conference.
Arts: Sangam Raj 96.4 per cent.
Science: Saurav Kumar 94.4 per cent.
Commerce: Ankit Kumar Gupta 94.6 per cent.
Students can visit these websites to check the result,
1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
2) onlinebseb.in
3) secondary.biharboardonline.com
The Bihar board will soon activate the Intermediate final results link after the official declaration of results by the Education Minister today at 2pm.
BSEB Inter exam results will be declared at 2 pm today, March 21. About an hour left for the result announcement.
Last year, the BSEB exam result was declared on March 16 and the overall pass percentage stood at 80.15%. A total of 10,62,557 students passed the exam, out of 13,25,749 candidates who appeared for it.
Once the result is declared, BSEB will allow students to apply for scrutiny of the answer sheets after making fee payment.
BSEB will announce names of Science, Arts, and Commerce stream toppers in the press conference.
BESB will announce the Bihar board Inter exam result today, March 21, at 2 pm.
According to BSEB, Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar will announce Class 12th results.
Step 1: Visit the official website---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials.
Step 4: Download the result and get a hard copy for future reference.
The passing marks for BSEB Bihar board 12th result for all three streams Science, Commerce, and Arts are the same, that is, 30% in theory and 40% in practical in each subject.
Candidates can see student name, father’s name, college name, roll code, roll number, registration number, faculty/stream (Science/Commerce/Arts), subject-wise full and passing marks, subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks, subject-wise total marks, aggregate marks, and BSEB Class 12 result status/division on their score card.
1) F - Fail
2) D - Distinction
3) U/R - Under Regulation
4) @ - Swapping
5) # - Greater Marks of Last Year
Students are advised to keep their Intermediate exam admit cards handy as result can be announced any time soon.
The board stated that a total of 362 candidates were expelled this year for cheating.
In Bihar, the intermediate exams were conducted at 1,464 centres from February 1 to February 14, while the copies were evaluated from March 1 to March 14.
There are three websites on which students can check their results when it is out---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, and secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Students are advised to keep roll number and roll code handy to check the result.
Bihar board has not made any official announcement yet, however, the result can be anytime soon on its official website---biharboardonline.com.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!