The Bihar Board matric exam 2023 will be organized from 14 February.16.37 lakh candidates will appear in the exam. Eight lakh candidates will appear in the first shift and eight candidates in the second shift. Every day there will be an exam of one subject. A total of 1500 examination centers have been set up by the Bihar Board across the state. Patna district in the state will have the maximum number of candidates appearing in these exams.

Bihar Board has also formed a WhatsApp group for all the office bearers involved in the matriculation examination. With this, all the 1500 examination centers will be monitored online. The exam will be updated by the officials after every shift. One invigilator has been deputed for every 25 examinees.

All the invigilators will check all the examinees every day before the start of the shift. 152 model centers have been set up across the state. Model centers have been set up at four centers each in every district.

Only girl students will come to these centers to take the exam. Apart from this, the observers, police personnel will all be women.

All Adarsh centers will be decorated with flowers and balloons.

Second shift exam will be from 2 pm

Bihar Board has changed the time of second shift of matriculation annual examination 2023.The revised timetable has been released by the board.Accordingly, the second shift will now run from 2 to 5.15 pm. Board President Anand Kishore told that earlier the exam was to be held from 1.45 to five o'clock, but now it will be from two

to five o'clock. The candidate will get entry in the examination center only till 1.30 pm.

Earlier, the time for entering the examination center was fixed till 1.15. The examination which lasted till 5.00 pm will be held till 5.15 pm while the examination for science and social science which was going on till 4.30 pm will now run till 4.45 pm.