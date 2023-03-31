The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the matriculation exam results, and Md Rumman Ashraf has emerged as the state topper. Ashraf, who hails from Ahiyapur village in Barbigha block of Sheikhpura district, is a student of Islamia High School. He has scored 488 marks out of 500, securing 97.6%. Ashraf's father, Najibur Rahman, is a government school teacher in Ahiyapur.

Ashraf has expressed his desire to join the National Defence Academy and serve the country. “I used to study five to six hours daily for the board exam. My favourite subject is social studies. Now I will focus on cracking the entrance exam and join the National Defence Academy. I wish to serve my country", he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Namrata Kumari, the daughter of a farmer from Bhojpur district, secured the second position in the state by scoring 486 marks out of 500. She is a student of Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan High School and aspires to become an IAS officer. Kumari attributed her success to hard work and guidance from her teachers and family.

“I studied hard from the beginning of the academic session to figure in the top 10 list. My teachers and family guided me during preparation. I did not follow any rigid timetable. But I used to set daily targets and studied accordingly. Now, I want to study hard and crack civil services exams", she said.

Jaynandan Kumar Pandit, the son of a pan seller, secured the third rank in the state. Pandit, a student of PB High School in Lakhisarai, scored 484 marks out of 500. He credited his success to the motivation provided by his parents and teachers. “The credit for my success goes to my teachers and parents who motivated me to study harder. I will choose science stream in Class 12. My dream is to get admission in a top IIT and serve the country", he said.

A total of 90 students have made it to the top 10 list of matric results in Bihar.