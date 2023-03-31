Bihar Board Class 10 results: Meet the toppers, know their future plans2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 08:45 PM IST
A total of 90 students have made it to the top 10 list of matric results in Bihar.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the matriculation exam results, and Md Rumman Ashraf has emerged as the state topper. Ashraf, who hails from Ahiyapur village in Barbigha block of Sheikhpura district, is a student of Islamia High School. He has scored 488 marks out of 500, securing 97.6%. Ashraf's father, Najibur Rahman, is a government school teacher in Ahiyapur.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×