Bihar Board Class 10 results: Meet the toppers, know their future plans

Jaynandan Kumar Pandit, the son of a pan seller, secured the third rank in the state. Pandit, a student of PB High School in Lakhisarai, scored 484 marks out of 500. He credited his success to the motivation provided by his parents and teachers. “The credit for my success goes to my teachers and parents who motivated me to study harder. I will choose science stream in Class 12. My dream is to get admission in a top IIT and serve the country", he said.