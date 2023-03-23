The Bihar Board has released the date of online application for compartmental cum special examination.The online application for this will start today. Board President Anand Kishore told that the students who have failed in two subjects will appear in the compartmental examination.

On the other hand, the students who got the Inter registration done, but could not appear in the examination due to any reason, can appear in the special examination. The result of the compartmental cum special examination will be released by May.

If any student is not satisfied with the score of any one subject or any subject, then for them the opportunity for scrutiny is being provided by the committee. Such students can apply online for scrutiny of their answer sheet of that subject from 23 March to 29 March.

Bihar Board, BSEB can apply for the Scrutiny/Re-checking process for Intermediate, Class 12th exam at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov. Students have to pay a fee of ₹70 to apply for the scrutiny process.

To apply for scrutiny or revaluation of class 12th answer sheets, students have to first register and generate their application ID.

Meanwhile, a total of 83.7 percent students have been successful in the Bihar Inter Result this year, including all the three faculties. In the Bihar Board Inter Result, this time the dominance of girls was seen in all the three streams.

The overall pass percentage in 12th Arts was 82.74 percent, in which the pass percentage of girls was 84.33 and the pass percentage of boys was 80.16 percent.

While the overall pass percentage in clas 12 for commerce stream was 93.95 per cent, in which the pass percentage of girls was 96.39 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 92.62 per cent.

Similarly, the total pass percentage of science stream was 83.93, in which the pass percentage of girls was 86.98 and the pass percentage of boys was 82.35. Students participating in the Bihar Board Inter Examination can visit the website of the Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.