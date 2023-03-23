Bihar Board Compartment Exam: Application for Bihar Board Inter Compartmental Exam from today2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:32 PM IST
BSEB Compartment Exam: If any student is not satisfied with the score of any one subject or any subject, then for them the opportunity for scrutiny is being provided by the committee.
The Bihar Board has released the date of online application for compartmental cum special examination.The online application for this will start today. Board President Anand Kishore told that the students who have failed in two subjects will appear in the compartmental examination.
