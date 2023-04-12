Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exam 2023 admit card out, check direct link

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exam 2023 admit card out, check direct link1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Bihar Board Inter Compartment exams 2023 will be conducted between April 20 and April 22, 2023.
Bihar Board Inter Compartment exams 2023 will be conducted between April 20 and April 22, 2023.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for Class 12th compartment exams 2023. Candidates who will appear for Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment exams can download their admit cards on its official website---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for Class 12th compartment exams 2023. Candidates who will appear for Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment exams can download their admit cards on its official website---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Inter Compartment exam 2023 will be conducted between April 20 and April 22, 2023. The online application for the class 12 compartment exams in Bihar started on March 23.
The Inter Compartment exam 2023 will be conducted between April 20 and April 22, 2023. The online application for the class 12 compartment exams in Bihar started on March 23.
1) Visit the official website---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
1) Visit the official website---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
2) Click on admit card link on the home page.
2) Click on admit card link on the home page.
3) Enter the required details.
3) Enter the required details.
4) Click on ‘submit’ option. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
4) Click on ‘submit’ option. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
5) Take out a printout for future reference.
5) Take out a printout for future reference.
A total of 83.7 percent students have been successful in the Bihar Inter Result this year, including all three faculties. In the Bihar Board Inter Result, this time the dominance of girls was seen in all three streams.
A total of 83.7 percent students have been successful in the Bihar Inter Result this year, including all three faculties. In the Bihar Board Inter Result, this time the dominance of girls was seen in all three streams.
The overall pass percentage in 12th Arts was 82.74 percent, in which the pass percentage of girls was 84.33 and the pass percentage of boys was 80.16 percent.
The overall pass percentage in 12th Arts was 82.74 percent, in which the pass percentage of girls was 84.33 and the pass percentage of boys was 80.16 percent.
While the overall pass percentage in class 12 for commerce stream was 93.95 per cent, in which the pass percentage of girls was 96.39 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 92.62 per cent.
While the overall pass percentage in class 12 for commerce stream was 93.95 per cent, in which the pass percentage of girls was 96.39 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 92.62 per cent.
Similarly, the total pass percentage of science stream was 83.93, in which the pass percentage of girls was 86.98 and the pass percentage of boys was 82.35. Students participating in the Bihar Board Inter Examination can visit the website of the Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Similarly, the total pass percentage of science stream was 83.93, in which the pass percentage of girls was 86.98 and the pass percentage of boys was 82.35. Students participating in the Bihar Board Inter Examination can visit the website of the Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.