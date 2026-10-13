Bihar boat tragedy: 11 killed, 20 missing as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali district

On Tuesday evening, 11 died, mostly under 18 years of age, after a boat capsized in the Ganga river near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar’s Vaishali district. According to ANI, search operations have been launched as 20 others remain missing.
Reportedly, the deceased and the missing were travelling to attend a feast as part of Hindu funeral rituals.
Boat capsizes in Vaishali district of Bihar
ANI posted on X, “Bihar | 11 people died after a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district. Most of the deceased are minors who were traveling on the boat to attend the feast. District police officials and an SDRF team have been dispatched to conduct search operations: Vaishali DM.”
Hindustan Times reported that about 25 to 30 people were on a medium-sized boat.
(this is a developing story)