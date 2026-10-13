Bihar boat tragedy: 11 killed, 20 missing as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali district

Reportedly, 25 to 30 people were on a medium-sized boat and mostly travelling to attend a feast when the incident took place on Tuesday evening. Search operations have been launched by authorities.

Sneha Biswas
Published13 Oct 2026, 11:28 PM IST
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Images for representative purposes only.
Images for representative purposes only.(Pexel)

On Tuesday evening, 11 died, mostly under 18 years of age, after a boat capsized in the Ganga river near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar’s Vaishali district. According to ANI, search operations have been launched as 20 others remain missing.

Reportedly, the deceased and the missing were travelling to attend a feast as part of Hindu funeral rituals.

Boat capsizes in Vaishali district of Bihar

ANI posted on X, “Bihar | 11 people died after a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district. Most of the deceased are minors who were traveling on the boat to attend the feast. District police officials and an SDRF team have been dispatched to conduct search operations: Vaishali DM.”

Hindustan Times reported that about 25 to 30 people were on a medium-sized boat.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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