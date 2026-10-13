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Bihar boat tragedy: 11 killed, 20 missing as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali district

Reportedly, 25 to 30 people were on a medium-sized boat and mostly travelling to attend a feast when the incident took place on Tuesday evening. Search operations have been launched by authorities.

Sneha Biswas
Published13 Oct 2026, 11:28 PM IST
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Images for representative purposes only.
Images for representative purposes only.(Pexel)
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On Tuesday evening, 11 died, mostly under 18 years of age, after a boat capsized in the Ganga river near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar’s Vaishali district. According to ANI, search operations have been launched as 20 others remain missing.

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Reportedly, the deceased and the missing were travelling to attend a feast as part of Hindu funeral rituals.

Boat capsizes in Vaishali district of Bihar

ANI posted on X, “Bihar | 11 people died after a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district. Most of the deceased are minors who were traveling on the boat to attend the feast. District police officials and an SDRF team have been dispatched to conduct search operations: Vaishali DM.”

Hindustan Times reported that about 25 to 30 people were on a medium-sized boat.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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