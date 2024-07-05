Bihar Bridge Collapse: After ’conspiracy’ remark, Jitan Ram Manjhi ’blames’ monsoon; 16 engineers suspended

  • Union Minister and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjha defended Nitish Kumar, saying the Bihar CM has instructed the action to be taken against those who were negligent.

Livemint
Updated5 Jul 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Bihar Bridge Collapse: Days after alleging a conspiracy behind the recent bridge collapses in Bihar, Union Minister and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has now blamed the monsoon for back-to-back incidents in the state.

Manjhi also defended the incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the CM had instructed officials to take action against those responsible for any negligence.

On June 29, wondering why the bridges were collapsing now and not a month before, Manjhi claimed that these things were being done on purpose to tarnish the government's image. He also claimed that poor-quality materials might have been used in the construction work.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, has suspended sixteen engineers after 10 bridges collapsed in 15 days.

What Jitan Ram Manjhi said

In a U-turn from what he had said earlier, Manjhi, who is also the head of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), stated that unusually heavy monsoon rains were the primary cause of the incidents.

— It is monsoon time. There has been an abnormal amount of rain, which is the reason behind the collapse of bridges.

— The Chief Minister of the state (Nitish Kumar) is very sensitive towards the investigation.

16 engineers suspended

According to NDTV, 16 engineers from the water resources department have been suspended.

The contractors responsible for building the bridges will be traced and held to account, the report quoted Bihar Development Secretary Chaitanya Prasad as saying.

Where have bridges collapsed?

— In June, five bridges collapsed in the Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj, and Madhubani districts.

— On July 3, four small bridges collapsed in Saran and Siwan districts.

— On July 4, the 10th incident occurred as a small bridge over the Gandaki River collapsed in Bihar's Saran district.

Tejaswhi Yadav slams govt

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that 12 bridges have collapsed.

“Twelve bridges have collapsed in Bihar since June 18...Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are silent over these incidents in Bihar. What happened to the claims of good governance and a corruption-free government?” asked Yadav in a post on X.

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 06:00 PM IST
