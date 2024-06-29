Bihar bridge collapse: Jitan Ram Manjhi suspects ’conspiracy’ as 5 bridges fall, says ‘being done on purpose to…’

  • In less than a fortnight, five incidents of bridge collapse have taken place in Bihar. The incidents were reported from Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Madhubani districts.

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday suspected conspiracy behind the collapse of bridges in Bihar amid an ongoing blame game over quality of work.

Stating that it is a matter of concern that bridges are collapsing, Manjhi, the former CM and head of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) wondered why the incidents are happening now and did not take place a month ago.

Over the last few days, five bridges have collapsed in Bihar.

The incidents took place in Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Madhubani districts.

“It is a matter of concern that bridges are collapsing (in Bihar). It looks as if poor-quality material might have been used. But why were the bridges not collapsing 15 days or a month ago? Why are they collapsing now?,” said Manji while speaking to the media.

Suspecting that there was a conspiracy behind it, Manjhi, the former Bihar CM said, “These things are being done on purpose to tarnish the image of the government... Bridges are collapsing continuously. I think this is happening on purpose.”

The Union Minister added that the government is taking strict action against the contractors and engineers of the collapsed bridges.

"The government will make sure that this does not happen again," Manjhi added.

On Friday, the incident of the pillar of a bridge in Madhubani district getting washed away came to fore. The bridge was being constructed at a cost of about 3 crore.

On Thursday, a bridge caved in in Kishanganj district.

The opposition leaders have questioned the series of incidents in the state.

Taking an indirect swipe at the Nitish Kumar government, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly shared the video on, X.

"Another bridge has collapsed in Bihar. Did you get to know? If not, guess why," said the RJD leader.

