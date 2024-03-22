Bihar news: 1 dead, 9 injured after under-construction bridge collapsed

A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur in Bihar on Friday morning. District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said one person died in the incident while nine have been injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials informed that the bridge was being constructed over the Koshi river, reported PTI.

District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar noted that senior officers of the administration were at the spot, near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja, where the incident took place. He added, "One labourer has died and another sustained injuries. Rescue work is underway," reported PTI.

In another incident, a two-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Thursday, March 21 that left two dead and one injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey informed that a call was received around 2:15 am about the collapse of the two-storey building. Joy Tirkey further noted that its first floor was vacant while the ground floor was being used as a jeans factory. Two employees of the garment factory died while another was injured in the incident.

"Three workers who were trapped under the debris were pulled out and rushed to the GTB Hospital, where two of them were declared dead," PTI quoted another officer as saying.

The victims of the mishappening were identified as Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20) and Rehan (22). Two of them succumbed to their injuries while the third 'Rehan' is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) station officer of Geeta Colony Anoop Singh while mentioning that four vehicles of the fire brigade were deployed during the rescue operation said, "When we reached the spot, we saw a building had collapsed and a few people were trapped. We rescued three people and sent them to a hospital," reported PTI.

The building was 40 years old, as per a statement from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The stsatement further read, “The building collapsed as a demolition was going on."

