Bihar board has released the result of Class 10 BSEB Board Examination held in 2023. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB and entering the required details.

Earlier in the day, Bihar School Education Board gave the information about the release of Class 10th Board Exam result on Friday on Twitter. With large number of students visiting the website at the same time for checking results, it is advised to keep admit card, roll no. and other details handy. Students can visit the official website of the Bihar Board: https://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ to check their result.

How to check BSEB Class 10th result

Class 10 students of BSEB who appeared in their board exams in 2023 can check their examination marksheets by visiting the official website of BSEB by following these steps:

-Ensure a better internet connection, or visit to your nearby cyber cafe. Then, visit the official website of BSEB.

-If the site doesn't open. Visit the alternative website to check result.

-Choose the Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2023 link available on home page.

-Enter your roll number and other asked details.

-Submit to proceed further.

-Result will appear on the screen after submitting details.

-Download the result for future reference. Candidates can also get it printed for convenience.

-Please note that the downloaded mark-sheet will work as provisional mark-sheet and the original copy will be sent at your mentioned postal address.

The answer key of the BSEB Class 10 Board exam was released on March 6. Its result was released on Friday. Coincidentally, last year's Class 10 BSEB Board exam was also declared on March 31. This year a total of 6.37 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar Board exams at 1,500 examination centers. To clear the board exam, students need to get 30% marks in every subject in the Bihar Board 10 class exam.