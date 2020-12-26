Bihar Cabinet approves proposal to create 103 new nagar panchayats

The Bihar Cabinet on Saturday approves the creation 103 new nagar panchayats and eight new nagar parishads, an official release said. The aim was to boost urbanisation and increase the states share in central resources, the statement mentioned.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by state chief minister Nitish Kumar, approved the Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Act 2020 in order to create/upgrade/expand 160 urban local bodies. The decision was also taken in view of persistent demands made by common people besides legislators often raising the matter in the state assembly, it said.

As per the states Urban Development and Housing Departments website, currently there are 12 municipal corporations, 46 municipal councils and 85 nagar panchayats.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for upgrading 32 nagar panchayats to municipal councils and expanding the area of 12 urban local bodies. These new municipal councils include Rajgir (Nalanda), Bodhgaya (Gaya), Kanti, Motipur (Muzaffarpur), Teghra and Balia (Begusarai), Banmankhi (Purnea), Sheohar (Sheohar), Naugachhia (Bhagalpur), Haveli Kharagpur (Munger), the release said.

The eight new municipal councils which have come into existence following the Cabinet decision are Bihta and Sampatchak (Patna), Barauni (Baegusarai), Udakishanganj (Madhepura), Triveniganj (Supaul), Tajpur and Shahpur Patori (Samastipur) and Suryagarha (Lakhisarai).