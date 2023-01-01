Bihar cabinet ministers richer than CM Nitish Kumar: Report

Bihar cabinet ministers richer than CM Nitish Kumar: Report2 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues on Saturday declared their personal assets and liabilities.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹75.53 lakh, according to his latest disclosure of assets. With this, there is a marginal rise of around ₹18,000 from a year ago.
The details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues have been uploaded on the Bihar government website on December 31, as per PTI reports.
The Bihar chief minister and his cabinet colleagues on Saturday declared their personal assets and liabilities. Kumar has approximately ₹28,135 in cash and ₹51,856 deposited in different banks.
The Nitish Kumar government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year, PTI reported.
As per official data, several Bihar ministers are richer than the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar has total movable properties worth around ₹16.68 lakh, while he has immovable assets worth ₹58.85 lakh.
In addition, Bihar CM has only one residential flat at a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi.
Apart from Nitish Kumar, all other ministers including RJD chief Lalu Prasad's two sons Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Environment minister Tej Pratap also furnished details of their movable and immovable assets, according to PTI.
As per disclosures, Tejashwi has ₹75,000 in cash (till March 31, 2022), whereas his wife Rajshree has ₹1.25 lakh in cash. Tej Pratap has ₹1.7 lakh in cash and owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹3.2 crore.
Besides, other ministers, who have declared their assets, include Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Finance), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Energy), Alok Kumar Mehta (Revenue & Land Reforms), Shrawan Kumar (Rural development), Ashok Chaudhary (Building construction), Surendra Prasad Yadav (Mines and Geology), Sanjay Kumar Jha (Information and Public Relations), Sheela Kumar (Transport).
(With PTI inputs)
