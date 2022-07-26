Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tests Covid positive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tests Covid positive1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
- As per news agency ANI, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been suffering from fever for the past four days
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. As per news agency ANI, he has been suffering from fever for the past four days.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. As per news agency ANI, he has been suffering from fever for the past four days.
This is the second time, the Chief Minister has tested positive this year. Earlier in January, Nitish Kumar had tested positive for Covid.
This is the second time, the Chief Minister has tested positive this year. Earlier in January, Nitish Kumar had tested positive for Covid.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu in the national capital.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu in the national capital.
Meanwhile, India reported14,830 new COVID-19 cases today. With this the tally of coronavirus infections rose to 4,39,20,451, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,47,512, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, India reported14,830 new COVID-19 cases today. With this the tally of coronavirus infections rose to 4,39,20,451, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,47,512, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,26,110 with 36 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,26,110 with 36 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Active cases now comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the health ministry said.
Active cases now comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the health ministry said.