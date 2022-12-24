Bihar Chimney Explosion: 7 labourers dead, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in a chimney explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Ramgarhwa police station area on Saturday, according to the news agency ANI.
The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Police informed that at least seven laborers died and several more were injured after the chimney explosion in Bihar's Motihari. The incident took place in Narirgir in the Ramgarhwa police station area.
Several police teams and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were present at the spot and the rescue operation was underway, as per ANI reports.
ASP Raxaul informed that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.
"Seven people died, and several others were injured after an explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir of Ramgarhwa police station area. The injured were admitted to a hospital. Rescue operation is underway. Police and an SDRF team are at the spot," ASP Raxaul told ANI.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also extended condolences over the incident of explosion.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
