Bihar: Chirag Paswan slams outgoing CM Nitish Kumar, seeks fresh polls. Read here2 min read . 05:22 PM IST
- LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday slammed outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for insulting the people's mandate for the second time
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday slammed outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for insulting the people's mandate for the second time. Additionally, Chirag Paswan demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Bihar followed by fresh elections and came out in support of the BJP amid the political turmoil in Bihar and said the saffron party had accepted everything that Kumar wanted as chief minister and even compromised on its own policies, news agency PTI reported.
"Nitish Kumar has once again insulted the people's mandate. He has lost his credibility... Is it a joke? At one time you go with somebody and the other time with someone else," Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday. "I request the governor to recommend the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Elections should be held for a fresh mandate," Chirag Paswan, son of former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan, said.
Hitting out at Kumar, Chirag Paswan said, “today, the credibility of Nitish Kumar is zero," adding “we want President's rule to be imposed in Bihar and the state should go for a fresh election. Do you (Nitish Kumar) have any ideology or not? In the next polls, JD-U will get zero seats."
It is important to note that ex Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met state Governor Phagu Chauhan and submitted his resignation and earlier in the day held a meeting with the JD(U) leaders to discuss political situation and the party's next course of action. JD-U MLAs and MPs supported chief minister Kumar's decision, according to news agency ANI report.
Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of the former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning the CM that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party, the report said. Paswan had fielded rebel candidates in all seats fought by the JD(U) in the 2020 polls, in what some have alleged was part of a plot of the BJP to wedge its way into the ruling coalition in the state.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
