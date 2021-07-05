Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar cinemas, hotels offer discounts for vaccinated customers. Check details

Cinemas employees wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits sanitise a cinema hall
1 min read . 12:33 PM IST Livemint

In an effort to boost vaccination in the state, hotels and cinemas in Bihar are offering decent discounts and perks for people who have been vaccinated against covid-19. It includes a hotel in Bodh Gaya and a couple of cinema halls in Bihar's capital Patna.

According to Hindustan Times, Anand International, a leading hotel in BodhGaya, is offering one-day complimentary stay to guests who have been vaccinated.

“There have been reports that a large number of people are still scared of vaccination. And things are worse in rural areas," Satyaprakash, the owner of Anand International hotel said.

Cinema halls in Patna like Mona and Elphinstone are also preparing to offer a 30% rebate on movie tickets for moviegoers who present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

The state govt has allowed cinema halls to reopen post-July 7 as part of Unlock-4 in the state.

The Bihar government has changed it norms to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported. According to the new guidelines, the Covid-19 vaccination will be carried out for four days in a week.

