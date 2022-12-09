Bihar Class 10th, 12th exams date sheet released. Check schedule here

Bihar Class 10th, 12th exams date sheet released. Check schedule here1 min read . 09:28 PM IST
The examination for the classes 10th and 12th of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin in February 2023, according to the exam schedule released by the board on Friday. The board also informed about the conduct of practical exams.
For class 12th, the exams will begin on 1 February and will go on till 11 February. The first exam for the science stream will be of mathematics, which will be conducted in the first shift, while the Arts stream will begin its exams with Hindi paper, which will be conducted in the second shift.
The class 10th examination of the board will be conducted from 14 to 22 February and will begin with a mathematics paper.
“Preparation for conducting the board exams has already commenced. The exams will be conducted in two sittings. Admit cards of Class 10 and 12 students will be released in January," BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said.
Officials also informed about the practical examinations for Class 12 which will be held from January 10, 2023, to January 20, 2023. Similarly, the internal assessment or practical examination for Class 10 students will be held from January 19, 2023, to January 21, 2023.
The chairman of the board added that the results of the exam will be released in March-April of 2023.
More than 17 lakh students have registered for the examination of the 10th class of the Bihar board, while for class 12th the number is 13 lakh.
