Bihar CM announces 4 lakh each for 83 people killed in thunderstorms

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced ₹4 lakh compensation for as many as 83 people who were killed in the state due to rains, lightning and thunderstorms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones to the mishap and said that state governments are engaged in relief work.

"I've received tragic news about death of many people due to heavy rain & lightning strikes in some districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The state governments are engaged in relief work. I express condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this disaster," PM Modi said.

Out of these people, maximum 13 people lost their lives in Gopalganj district, said State Disaster Management Department.

Earlier, the disaster body had said about 22 residents in several parts of Bihar were killed in last 24 hours due to heavy thunderstorms.

Most of the people who died were working in the fields.

The injured have been admitted in hospitals.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning has lashed various parts of Bihar even before the onset of the monsoon in the state. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via