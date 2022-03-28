Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday directed officials not to take any punitive action against the youth who tried to attack him in Patna. This comes following the investigation which revealed that the youth is mentally disturbed, according to news agency ANI report.
As per an official statement, "Nitish Kumar has directed officials to not take any punitive action against him and after understanding the medical problem he is facing, he should be provided with medical treatment." According to state police, the youth has been identified as Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chootu and a resident of Bakhtiarpur town.
"Initial investigation has revealed the person is mentally disturbed. His relatives have told the authorities that his mental condition is not stable. Earlier he has tried to kill himself. His wife has left him and he lives alone with his children," the statement said.
In the video that went viral on the internet, the youth was seen approaching Nitish Kumar and trying to hit him from behind during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district.
At the time of the incident, the viral CCTV footage showed Kumar was paying floral tributes to Pandit Sheelbhadra Yaji, a legendary freedom fighter and a former Rajya Sabha member who was known to be a close associate of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, according to news agency PTI report.
Kumar can be seen bending forward to place flowers at the feet of the life-size statue when the attacker climbs up a few steps briskly and strikes a blow from behind before being caught by alert security personnel.
The chief minister can be seen, in the footage, directing the security men to restrain themselves and quietly find out what was the matter with the assailant, who was many decades his junior.
“During inquiry, it has been found that Shankar Verma is deranged. He has attempted suicide twice, by jumping off the roof of a double-storied building and attempting to hang himself from the ceiling of his room. His mental instability has taken a toll on his marriage. His wife lives separately along with their children", the administration said in its statement.
Nonetheless, the administration added, there were instructions from the chief minister that “no punitive action be taken and the attacker be provided all necessary medical support."
(With inputs from agencies)
