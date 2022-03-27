Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday was allegedly attacked while attending a gathering in Patna's Bakhtiyarpur block, as per a report by Live Hindustan. The man, who tried to attack the CM, was later arrested.

The video of the incident has also been shared by Tehseen Poonawalla, a venture capitalist and political analyst, on Twitter.

Absolutely unforgiving security breach of the Hon'ble CM Bihar shri #NitishKumar ji. His PSO's must be immediately suspended and DGP @bihar_police must personally lead the inquiry into this massive lapse.

Imagine if the attacker was carrying a weapon ! Shameful pic.twitter.com/aML5oiDnBn — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) March 27, 2022

Following the incident, the security personnel immediately held the man and handed him over to the local police. He is currently being interrogated at a local police station.

