Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked in Patna. Video captures incident. Watch

Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday was allegedly attacked while attending a gathering in Patna's Bakhtiyarpur block, as per a report by Live Hindustan. The man, who tried to attack the CM, was later arrested.

The video of the incident has also been shared by Tehseen Poonawalla, a venture capitalist and political analyst, on Twitter.

Following the incident, the security personnel immediately held the man and handed him over to the local police. He is currently being interrogated at a local police station.

