Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked in Patna. Video captures incident. Watch

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked in Patna. Video captures incident. Watch

The man, who tried to attack Bihar CM, was later arrested.
1 min read . 08:10 PM IST Livemint

  • Following the incident, the security personnel immediately held the man and handed him over to the local police.

Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday was allegedly attacked while attending a gathering in Patna's Bakhtiyarpur block, as per a report by Live Hindustan. The man, who tried to attack the CM, was later arrested.

Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday was allegedly attacked while attending a gathering in Patna's Bakhtiyarpur block, as per a report by Live Hindustan. The man, who tried to attack the CM, was later arrested.

The video of the incident has also been shared by Tehseen Poonawalla, a venture capitalist and political analyst, on Twitter.

The video of the incident has also been shared by Tehseen Poonawalla, a venture capitalist and political analyst, on Twitter.

Following the incident, the security personnel immediately held the man and handed him over to the local police. He is currently being interrogated at a local police station.

Following the incident, the security personnel immediately held the man and handed him over to the local police. He is currently being interrogated at a local police station.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!