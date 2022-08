Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on 12 August confirmed to work on the promise assured by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to provide 10 lakh jobs, which he made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kumar said, "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best...What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it."

#WATCH | "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best...What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked about Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh jobs

Earlier in the day, a war of words broke out between Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over the RJD leader's poll promise of 10 lakh jobs made earlier.

Giriraj Singh even took a clip of an interview of Yadav and took a swipe at the RJD leader saying the latter would fulfil his poll promise only after he becomes the chief minister as he was now a deputy.

In response, Yadav posted a longer version of this interview and said, "Don't be so shameless. No one becomes knowledgeable just by keeping a one-foot-long braid."

श्रीमान जी, इतना बेशर्म मत बनिए। एक फुट लंबी चोटी रखने से कोई ज्ञानी नहीं बन जाता, जैसे आप रखते है। आप लोगों की इन चिरकुट हरकतों, Edited Videos व सड़क छाप बयानों की बदौलत ही भाजपा की यह दुर्दशा है। इन बेचारों का बिहार में कोई चेहरा ही नहीं।



बाक़ी इस पूरे Video को सुन ख़ुशी मनाइए

To which, Singh hit back and said, "Top leaders of the secular government of Bihar have started attacking symbols of Hindu religion." Singh also said that the "son of a fodder thief" cannot become a saint, in reference to the fodder scam cases in which Yadav's father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has been convicted.