Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Monday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Patna on the eve of his 70th birthday. Fulfiling his poll promise, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that vaccine will be made available for free even in the private hospitals of Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"Best wishes to Bihar CM @NitishKumarji on his birthday. Under his leadership the NDA government in Bihar is taking numerous steps for developing the state. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

In Bihar, where his Janata Dal (United) is organising state-wide celebrations and observing the day as 'Vikas Divas', greetings poured in from all sides for Kumar who has been the Bihar chief minister for a decade-and-a-half.

Governor Phagu Chauhan came out with a message greeting the chief minister while Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha read out a statement on the floor of the House.

Kumar was also greeted, on behalf of the opposition, by RJD MLA and chief spokesman Bhai Virendra.

The leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, who is away canvassing for the RJD in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal, also came out with a tweet greeting the chief minister on his birthday.

