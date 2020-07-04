Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test
A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST PTI

Besides the chief minister, samples of 15 staffers of the Chief Minister's Office have been collected for Covid-19 test, the sources said, adding results are expected Sunday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sent his swab sample for COVID-19 test after he shared the dais with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awdesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the contagious virus, at an official event, officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sent his swab sample for COVID-19 test after he shared the dais with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awdesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the contagious virus, at an official event, officials said.

The sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here, they said.

The sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here, they said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Besides the chief minister, samples of 15 staffers of the Chief Minister's Office have been collected for COVID-19 test, the sources said, adding results are expected Sunday.

Kumar had shared the dais with the Council Acting Chairman during the oath ceremony of newly elected MLCs on July 1.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated