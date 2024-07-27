Bihar CM Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi. Details here

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally in Bihar and at the Centre. Bihar was, instead, represented at the meeting by deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated27 Jul 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi. Details Here
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi. Details Here(Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27, officials said. The 9th governing council meeting of the government think tank held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in the national capital was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally in Bihar and at the Centre Bihar was, instead, represented at the meeting by deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, news agency PTI said quoting officials.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Banerjee walks out of NITI Aayog meet, says ’mic was stopped’

The cause for Kumar's absence from the crucial meeting could not be known immediately, the agency report said. "This is not the first time that the CM is not attending the Nitish Aayog meeting. The CM did not attend the meeting earlier as well, and Bihar was represented by the then deputy CM. This time also both the Dy CMs went to attend the meeting," JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

"Besides, there are four Union ministers from Bihar who are members of the Aayog and they will be present in the meeting. There is nothing to say on this," he added.

The 9th governing council meeting of the Aayog discussed the 'Vikshit Bharat@2047' document with an aim to make India a developed nation.

The council, Niti Aayog's apex body, includes all chief ministers of states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is its chairman.

Also Read | Why are non-NDA CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi?

All opposition INDIA bloc chief ministers, except Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), have, however, boycotted the meeting as a mark of protest against Budget 2024, which they alleged was ‘anti-federal’ in spirit and ‘extremely discriminatory’ towards non-NDA states.

Banerjee, however, walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting and accused of unfair treatment and discrimination. Banerjee claimed that her microphone was deliberately turned off while she was speaking and that she was prevented her from completing her speech.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 01:03 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBihar CM Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue