Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for Covid. On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence, his office informed on Monday.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार कोरोना जाँच में पॉज़िटिव पाये गए हैं। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर वह होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। उन्होंने सभी से कोविड अनुकूल सावधानियां बरतने की अपील की है। — CMO Bihar (@officecmbihar) January 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, he said he has "mild symptoms" and is under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Singh said.

Covid cases have been sharply rising in the country due to new variant, Omicron.

On Sunday, Bihar reported 5,022 fresh infections, 496 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,45,399.

With one person succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 12,101. The number of active COVID-19 cases witnessed a jump from 12,311 on the previous day to 16,897 on Sunday.

State capital, Patna, accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 2,018. On Friday and Saturday, Patna had registered 1,314 and 1,956 fresh COVID-19 cases respectively.

