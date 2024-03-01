Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who turned 73 years old today. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his birthday."

“Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people," the Prime Minister added.

