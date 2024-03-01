Active Stocks
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turns 73 today! PM Modi 'pray for his ally's long life' on birthday
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turns 73 today! PM Modi 'pray for his ally's long life' on birthday

Written By Alka Jain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)Premium
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who turned 73 years old today. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his birthday."

“Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people," the Prime Minister added.

 

(Please check back for more updates)

Published: 01 Mar 2024, 09:14 AM IST
