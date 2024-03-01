Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turns 73 today! PM Modi 'pray for his ally's long life' on birthday

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turns 73 today! PM Modi 'pray for his ally's long life' on birthday

Written By Alka Jain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who turned 73 years old today. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his birthday."

“Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people," the Prime Minister added.

(Please check back for more updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.