Bihar college hostel uses Ram Vilas Paswan’s plaque as a drain cover, sparks outrage

A Bihar college hostel faces criticism for using a plaque honoring Ram Vilas Paswan as a drain cover. His son and Union Minister, Chirag Paswan, has demanded immediate action and proper installation of the nameplate to prevent further disrespect.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Bihar college hostel uses Ram Vilas Paswan’s plaque as a drain cover, sparks outrage
Bihar college hostel uses Ram Vilas Paswan’s plaque as a drain cover, sparks outrage(ANI)

A college hostel in Bihar has come under scrutiny after it was found using a CIPET inaugural plaque as a drain cover. The stone slab in question pa homage to former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who had inaugurated the residence in 2007.

“I spoke to the local district administration and the officials of CIPET institute for immediate action after coming to know about this matter. I instructed that the nameplate be re-installed at a respectable place and such an incident should not be repeated. I cannot tolerate the insult of my leader under any circumstances, and whoever is found guilty in this incident, action will be taken against him at all costs,” wrote his son Chirag Paswan — currently a member of the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBihar college hostel uses Ram Vilas Paswan’s plaque as a drain cover, sparks outrage

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue